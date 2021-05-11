Amazon ramps up effort to rebuff union activity in Alabama

Retail News
Amazon ramps up effort to rebuff union activity in AlabamaReuters/The Denver Gazette 11/05/2021
A U.S. National Labor Relations Board hearing officer in August said Amazon.com interfered with a union election held at its Bessemer, AL, warehouse earlier this year. A new election has been ordered as a result and, in recent weeks, Amazon has been ramping up its campaign to thwart organizing activity at the facility.
Discussions
