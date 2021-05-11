Retail News

Amazon ramps up effort to rebuff union activity in Alabama

Reuters/The Denver Gazette 11/05/2021

A U.S. National Labor Relations Board hearing officer in August said Amazon.com interfered with a union election held at its Bessemer, AL, warehouse earlier this year. A new election has been ordered as a result and, in recent weeks, Amazon has been ramping up its campaign to thwart organizing activity at the facility.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!