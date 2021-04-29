Amazon raising pay for 500K workers

Retail News
Amazon raising pay for 500K workersCNN 04/29/2021
Amazon.com announced it will raise wages for 500,000 workers by between 50 cents and $3 an hour. The announcement came about as a result of Amazon’s decision to move up its fall pay review. Raises will begin rolling out to workers beginning in May and are expected to build on Amazon’s recruitment efforts. The retail and technology giant has said that it does not plan to raise its $15 an hour minimum wage.
