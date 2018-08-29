Amazon pushes harder on the entertainment front with three new offerings

Retail News

Axios

In three announcements today, Amazon further demonstrates management’s aggressive strategy to dominate steaming media, thereby further buttressing the value of its Amazon Prime subscription program. “Free Dive” is a new ad-supported Amazon Fire TV streaming app, said to compete with Roku’s vintage TV programming. Amazon is also reportedly in talks to add more Sony and Paramount content to its Amazon Prime video service. And “Frank” is coming — a type of digital recorder in the fashion of TiVo.