Amazon plays political hardball

Amazon.com’s history shows the e-tail giant doesn’t back down when it comes to disputes with local and state politicians. In 2010, Amazon closed its only warehouse in Texas after officials pushed the company to pay nearly $270 million in back sales taxes. A year later it threatened to stop hiring in the state if it did not get a tax exemption it was looking for. In both cases, the state eventually acquiesced to Amazon’s wishes and it went back to business as usual. Most recently, Amazon pulled back on plans to build part of its HQ2 campus in New York City after facing protests over the deal from local critics.