Amazon to open its own department stores

Retail News
Amazon to open its own department storesThe Wall Street Journal 08/19/2021
Amazon.com plans to open several large retail stores in California and Ohio that will offer many of the popular apparel, consumer electronics, household and other brands sold in major retail chains. The stores, which will be around 30,000 square feet, will have a footprint and selection similar to smaller box efforts from retailers including Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom.
Discussions
