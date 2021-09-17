Amazon plans ‘beauty haul’ event to get early start on the holidays

Retail News

CNBC

Amazon.com is launching a three-week sales “Holiday Beauty Haul” event to help establish the site as the go-to place for beauty and personal care products. “Sephora and Ulta have very, very successfully protected their customer base,” said Elaine Kwon, former executive in Amazon’s fashion category who runs Kwontified, an e-commerce management and software company. “This is Amazon’s way of trying to reach out to those customers and give them a great experience that makes them think, ‘Maybe I don’t have to go to Sephora for all of these things, maybe I can go to Amazon for this or that.’”