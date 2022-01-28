Amazon pauses ‘pay to quit’ program for warehouse workers

Retail News
Amazon pauses ‘pay to quit’ program for warehouse workersEngadget 01/26/2022
Amazon.com has hit pause on its program that pays warehouse workers up to $5,000 to quit their jobs after peak seasons. Karen Riley Sawyer, an Amazon representative, told The Information that the program is currently available “to graduates of Career Choice to support their transition to a new career should they choose to leverage their new certifications.”
Discussions
