Amazon partner in group that buys Yankees’ broadcasting network

An investor group comprised of Sinclair Broadcasting, the Yankees baseball organization and Amazon are paying $3.47 billion to purchase YES Network, broadcaster of the Yankees’ regular-season games. A press release heralding the start the new strategic partnership stated that it “leverages the expertise and market reach of three highly successful companies — Yankee Global Enterprises, one of the world’s leading sports brands; Sinclair Broadcast Group, a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news; and Amazon, the innovative, multinational technology company.”