Amazon opens its first hair salon

Amazon.com has opened its first hair salon in London. The business, which is currently only open to employees, offers hair cutting services and uses augmented reality technology to offer hair consultations to customers. The salon also features “point and learn” technology that allows customers to point to products sold on shelves to get information on those items.
