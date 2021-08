Amazon opens $1.5B air cargo hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

Retail News

TechCrunch

Amazon’s new Air Hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will be the center of the company’s U.S. cargo network. The campus includes an 800,000-square-foot sortation center, seven buildings and multistory parking garage. Amazon has expanded regional air hubs in Florida, Puerto Rico and Texas in recent years. It plans to expand a similar facility in San Bernardino International Airport in California this year.