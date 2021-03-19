Amazon offers its healthcare service to other companies in Washington

Retail News
Amazon offers its healthcare service to other companies in WashingtonReuters 03/17/2021
Amazon.com is expanding its virtual healthcare service to allow other employers in its home state of Washington to join. Kristen Helton, director of Amazon Care, said the program has grown during the pandemic as more employees prefer virtual care versus in-office visits. The service, which was first launched in September to provide for the primary care needs of Amazon employees, has expanded to more specialties over time.
