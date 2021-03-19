Retail News

Amazon offers its healthcare service to other companies in Washington

Reuters 03/17/2021

Amazon.com is expanding its virtual healthcare service to allow other employers in its home state of Washington to join. Kristen Helton, director of Amazon Care, said the program has grown during the pandemic as more employees prefer virtual care versus in-office visits. The service, which was first launched in September to provide for the primary care needs of Amazon employees, has expanded to more specialties over time.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!