Amazon needs more help to make good on same-day delivery pledge

Retail News
Amazon needs more help to make good on same-day delivery pledgeReuters/WSAU 10/29/2021
Amazon.com’s ability to make next-day deliveries is being hampered in some parts of the U.S. due to a lack of warehouse staff and drivers. “We have unfinished business on the one-day-promise side. We were ramping that up nicely in 2019 and in the first quarter of 2020 before the pandemic,” said Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky. “We’re still not back to levels that we saw pre-pandemic.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!