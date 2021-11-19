Retail News

Amazon may end co-branded credit card with Visa in the U.S.

Reuters/Fox Business 11/18/2021

Amazon.com has said it will stop accepting Visa cards as payment in the UK because of high fees and is considering ending its partnership with the company on a co-branded credit card in the U.S. “We think Amazon has the edge in this game of chicken — whether customers adopt its own payment system or Visa gives in and lowers its fees, either is a win for the retail giant,” said Laura Hoy, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

