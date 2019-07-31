Amazon may create new grocery business from ground up

Retail News
Amazon may create new grocery business from ground upThe New York Times 07/28/2019
An internal memo at Amazon.com circulated before the company’s acquisition of Whole Foods envisioned a grocery store that emphasized fresh foods and prepared meals while storing non-perishable items on a separate floor that would be ordered online and delivered to customers at the checkout stand. After having had mixed results with Whole Foods, Amazon may be considering opening a separate grocery operation with some of the elements of its earlier vision.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!