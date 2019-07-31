Retail News

Amazon may create new grocery business from ground up

The New York Times 07/28/2019

An internal memo at Amazon.com circulated before the company’s acquisition of Whole Foods envisioned a grocery store that emphasized fresh foods and prepared meals while storing non-perishable items on a separate floor that would be ordered online and delivered to customers at the checkout stand. After having had mixed results with Whole Foods, Amazon may be considering opening a separate grocery operation with some of the elements of its earlier vision.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!