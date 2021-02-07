Amazon marketplace sellers cash in their businesses

Retail News

BBC News

Michelle Venton saw a need to sell emergency gifts for kids to their parents on Amazon.com’s marketplace and is less than four years was doing more than $13 million a year in sales. That performance attracted a would-be buyer. Ms. Venton sold her business for millions more than she had invested as she realized that she couldn’t keep up with its rapid growth on her own. Today, firms including Thrasio specialize in acquiring Amazon’s third-party sellers as business continues to boom.