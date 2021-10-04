Amazon appears to be holding off union at Alabama warehouse

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Early results being tabulated by the National Labor Relations Board shows about 70 percent of workers at an Amazon.com warehouse in Alabama have voted against being represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. “Our system is broken, Amazon took full advantage of that, and we will be calling on the labor board to hold Amazon accountable for its illegal and egregious behavior during the campaign,” Stuart Appelbaum, president of the union, said in a statement.