Amazon looking to expand in NYC after bailing on HQ2 plans

Retail News

New York Post

Amazon.com may have chosen to walk away from Long Island City in Queens following pushback from community and labor activists supported by local politicians, but the e-tail giant is still looking to grow operations in New York. Amazon has been scouting office space on the West Side of Manhattan and, according to sources familiar with the matter, is looking for 100,000-square-feet of space or more at two real estate projects: One Manhattan West and Two Manhattan West. The company already employs around 5,000 people in the city.