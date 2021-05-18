Amazon launching national effort to reduce workplace injuries

Retail News
Amazon launching national effort to reduce workplace injuriesThe Hill 05/17/2021
Amazon.com has launched a program to reduce injuries that affect employees, often occurring during the course of performing repetitive tasks, to keep workers safe and reduce the associated business costs. The WorkingWell program, which was initially piloted in 2019, is being rolled out nationally at Amazon locations.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!