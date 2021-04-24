Amazon joins international program to protect forests

Retail News

Reuters/U.S. News & World Report

Amazon.com, Nestle and other major corporations have joined with the U.S., UK and Norwegian governments as part of the Lowering Emissions by Accelerating Forest finance (LEAF) coalition. The program aims to raise at least $1 billion in initial financing to try and end deforestation in countries that have tropical and subtropical forests. “The LEAF coalition is a groundbreaking example of the scale and type of collaboration that is needed to fight the climate crisis and achieve net-zero emissions globally by 2050,” said U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. “Bringing together government and private-sector resources is a necessary step in supporting the large-scale efforts that must be mobilized to halt deforestation and begin to restore tropical and subtropical forests.”