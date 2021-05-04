Amazon issues apology over pee in a bottle tweet

Retail News

Reuters

Amazon.com has issued an apology to Rep. Mark Pocan after it responded to a tweet by the congressman that the company’s practices is forcing workers to urinate in bottles so they don’t fall short of personal productivity requirements. The retailing and technology giant initially responded to Rep. Pocan’s tweet with one of its own. “You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us.” It later apologized after internal documents showed that drivers, in particular, felt the need to urinate in bottles to avoid falling behind schedule.