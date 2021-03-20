Amazon will be the new home of NFL Thursday Night Football

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Amazon.com’s Prime Video service will become the new home of Thursday Night Football beginning with the 2023 National Football League season. The league, which has seen its audience slip, is looking to raise its digital profile and attract viewers that have not been tuning in to watch games. Commissioner Roger Goodell called the new deal a “seminal moment” for the NFL and Amazon. “They are going to find new ways to reach fans and change the way people watch football,” he said.