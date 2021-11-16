Retail News

Amazon is pushing marketplace sellers to keep prices low

The Seattle Times 11/15/2021

Amazon.com has been pressuring third-party sellers on its platform to lower prices so that shoppers will not purchase the same goods on other sites or in stores. The retail and technology giant has reportedly been telling some of its biggest marketplace sellers that they must list prices that are the same or less than those sold by Costco, Target and Walmart.

