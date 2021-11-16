Amazon is pushing marketplace sellers to keep prices low

Retail News
Amazon is pushing marketplace sellers to keep prices lowThe Seattle Times 11/15/2021
Amazon.com has been pressuring third-party sellers on its platform to lower prices so that shoppers will not purchase the same goods on other sites or in stores. The retail and technology giant has reportedly been telling some of its biggest marketplace sellers that they must list prices that are the same or less than those sold by Costco, Target and Walmart.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!