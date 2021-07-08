Retail News

Amazon is pushing back the return of workers to their offices

Th New York Times 08/06/2021

Amazon.com announced that it is telling corporate employees to plan on returning to their offices on Jan. 3 rather than next month as previously planned. The retail and technology giant made the decision in response to the growing spread of COVID-19 across the U.S. as mostly unvaccinated Americans are infected with the Delta variant of the virus.

