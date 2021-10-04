Amazon is moving Prime Day up this year

Retail News
Amazon is moving Prime Day up this yearRecode/Vox 04/09/2021
Amazon.com is moving its annual Prime Day event to June, according to sources reported to be familiar with the matter. The retail and technology giant declined to either confirm or deny any changes to plans for the company’s 2021 multi-day sales promotion for Amazon Prime members. Amazon held Prime Day in July until last year when it made the decision to push the event back due to challenges created by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
