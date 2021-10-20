Amazon, IKEA and Patagonia commit to zero-emission shipping goal

Retail News
Amazon, IKEA and Patagonia commit to zero-emission shipping goalThe Washington Post 10/20/2021
Amazon.com, IKEA and Patagonia were among a group of large companies that have pledged to use zero-carbon fuel in ocean shippers by 2040. “By setting this target and signaling our dedication to decarbonize this part of our supply chains, we hope to inspire a surge in investment by ocean freight carriers and producers of zero-carbon shipping fuels,” the companies said in a joint announcement.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!