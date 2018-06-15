Amazon HQ2 focus make have cost states other deals

Retail News
Amazon HQ2 focus make have cost states other dealsThe Wall Street Journal 06/15/2018
Cities and states that have been so focused on becoming the site of Amazon.com’s second headquarters may have let other deals to attract big companies slip away in the process. The Wall Street Journal points to a planned $1 billion expansion by Micron Technology in Virginia as an example. When the company approached the state about tax incentives, it was basically ignored while a package was being readied for Amazon.