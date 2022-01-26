Amazon has a tech employee retention problem

Retail News

Bloomberg

Turnover at Amazon.com units is growing as many complain about the pressure of working for a company that some see as unresponsive to employee needs. That combined with less competitive compensation packages has many workers heading to the doors, according to employees. Sarah Schnierer, a senior program manager at Amazon who sent an email explaining her decision to leave the company, expressed disappointment in the lack of “progress Amazon made for women with children over the past few years. While it has been an incredibly rewarding place to work, the pressure often feels relentless and at times, unnecessary. Employees are burnt out.”