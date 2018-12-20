Amazon Go said to provide consistently good experiences across locations

Retail News

Amazon opened its ninth Go cashier-less store this week, the second in San Francisco. In an interview with Geekwire, Dilip Kumar, the VP of technology for the chain, said, “We noticed this in every city … there’s this tentative hesitation when customers are about to leave, because they think, ‘Can you really leave? Are we really done?’ It turns out that they can and then they just walk out. Then they go out and tell people the experience that they had and then more people come in.”