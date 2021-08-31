Retail News
Amazon Fresh is one year old and expanding quickly (for Amazon)Bloomberg 08/31/2021
One year in, Amazon currently has 18 Amazon Fresh locations operating, has mentioned plans for seven more and reportedly has dozens more in the works — still considered a measured pace relative to the aggressive expansion of many chains, but clearly decisive for Amazon, which to date has tread carefully in the physical store realm. Bloomberg columnist Matt Day reports on what it’s like shopping at an Amazon Fresh, including a successful just-walk-out experience.
Discussions
