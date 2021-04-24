Amazon Fresh grocery store to feature automated checkout

Retail News
Amazon Fresh grocery store to feature automated checkoutBloomberg/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette 04/23/2021
Amazon.com is bringing its Just Walk Out automated checkout technology to an Amazon Fresh store that is under construction in Brookfield, CT. Shoppers entering the store will swipe their smartphones that will allow cameras and shelf-sensors to track the items they add to their carts. The technology, which Amazon uses in its Go convenience stores, creates an online cart that is charged when customers walk out of the store.
