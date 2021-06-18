Amazon forecast to top 40 percent of online market by year’s end

Retail News
Amazon forecast to top 40 percent of online market by year’s endCNBC 06/18/2021
Amazon.com’s share of the online retail market will reach 41.4 percent by the end of 2021, according to a projection by eMarketer. The retail and technology giant’s share will represent more than the combined business done by Walmart, eBay, Apple, Home Depot, Target, Best Buy, Kroger, Costco and Wayfair. Amazon will hold its annual Prime Day sales event next week.
Discussions
