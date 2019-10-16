Amazon expected to make gains in search ad market as Google slips

Retail News
Amazon expected to make gains in search ad market as Google slipsReuters 10/15/2019
Google’s share of the ad search market is expected to fall from 73.1 percent at present to 70.5 percent by 2021, according to eMarketer. Amazon.com, which passed Microsoft as the number two source for ad searches last year, is expected to see its share climb above the 12.9 percent of the market it currently controls.
