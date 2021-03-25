Amazon exec throws shade at Bernie Sanders before visit to Alabama warehouse

Retail News

Reuters

Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to visit an Amazon.com warehouse in Alabama tomorrow. The facility is the site of a labor vote where employees are deciding whether or not to join the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union. Dave Clark, CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business, has an issue with the senator from Vermont coming to the warehouse. “I often say we are the Bernie Sanders of employers, but that’s not quite right because we actually deliver a progressive workplace,” said Mr. Clark in a tweet posted yesterday.