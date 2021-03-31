Amazon exec named chief growth officer at GameStop

Retail News

Bloomberg/Yahoo Finance

Elliott Wilke has been named chief growth officer at GameStop. Mr. Wilke spent the last seven years in various senior roles at Amazon.com at its Amazon Fresh, Prime Pantry and Worldwide Private Brands divisions. He will be joined at GameStop by two former Chewy executives, Andrea Wolfe, named the gaming retailer’s vice president of brand development, and Tom Petersen, vice president of merchandising.