Amazon drops additional Fresh fee for Prime members

Amazon drops additional Fresh fee for Prime membersVox 10/29/2019
Some wondered, with the acquisition of Whole Foods, if Amazon would phase out its Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service, but the online giant instead appears to be pushing it harder as an alternative to Instacart and other competitors. As of today, Amazon will no longer impose a $14.99/month surcharge for Fresh on top of the annual $119 fee it charges to Prime customers.
