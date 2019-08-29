Amazon bringing Whole Foods prices back down, analysts say

Retail News

CNBC

Amazon is no doubt learning that supermarket pricing practices are … well, complicated. Earlier this year, Amazon raised prices on items about 3 percent on average to satisfy suppliers that were complaining about covering their rising sourcing costs. This month, according to a note published by Morgan Stanley, Whole Foods prices are down an average of 2.5 percent, perhaps in recognition of the need to stay more competitive with the likes of mainstream grocers like Kroger.