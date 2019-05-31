Amazon denies report it will dump small suppliers

Retail News

Fast Company

Amazon.com issued the following statement to Bloomberg following the news organization’s report that the e-tail giant was planning to cut loose many of its small wholesale suppliers: “We informed Bloomberg prior to publication of their article that their story and sources are wrong. We review our selling partner relationships on an individual basis as part of our normal course of business, and any speculation of a large scale reduction of vendors is incorrect. Like any business, we make changes when we see an opportunity to provide customers with improved selection, value, and convenience, and we do this thoughtfully and considerately on a case-by-case basis.”