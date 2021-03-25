Amazon delivery drivers must agree to AI monitoring or lose their jobs

Retail News
Amazon delivery drivers must agree to AI monitoring or lose their jobsThe Verge 03/25/2021
Amazon.com announced in February that it would begin installing cameras in its trucks powered by artificial intelligence technology to monitor for possible dangerous behavior. Now, according to reports, the company is asking drivers to sign a consent form to be monitored. If they do not, drivers will find themselves unemployed.
Discussions
