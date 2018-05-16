Amazon cuts Whole Foods’ prices for Prime members

Retail News
Amazon cuts Whole Foods’ prices for Prime membersThe New York Times 05/16/2018
Beginning today, Amazon Prime members will get an additional 10 percent off items on sale at Whole Foods’ stores in Florida. The company plans to expand the program nationwide this summer. Prime members will get a discount by scanning the Whole Foods app or by providing their phone number while checking out. Individuals paying with Amazon’s Visa rewards card will receive five percent cash back on all purchases.