Amazon cuts perks for marketplace sellers over pricing disparities

Amazon cuts perks for marketplace sellers over pricing disparitiesThe Verge 08/05/2019
Third-party sellers on Amazon.com have incentives to make sure they do not price the same items they sell on Amazon at a lower price on other platforms. Those that offer lower prices on platforms that compete with Amazon can find that the site places them lower on product search results and cuts access to Prime shipping and “buy now” buttons.
