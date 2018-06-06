Amazon counters Walmart’s Flipkart purchase by upping its investment in Inda

Retail News

CNBC TV18

Having lost the battle to buy Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce business, to Walmart, Amazon is planning to increase its commitment to building its business in the country by another $2 billion. That would bring the total investment to date to about $7 billion. A source cited by CNBC TV18 said that, while Jeff Bezos has put plenty of money behind the efforts, beginning with $2 billion in 2014 and another $3 billion in 2016, the Walmart acquisition has fueled a more aggressive competitive drive to win greater market share in India.