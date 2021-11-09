Amazon could pay college tuition for more than 750K U.S. workers

Retail News
Amazon could pay college tuition for more than 750K U.S. workersThe Wall Street Journal 09/10/2021
Amazon.com has introduced a new benefit that would pay the college tuition for more than 750,000 employees in the U.S. The company said it will cover the cost of tuition and books towards a bachelors degree at unnamed U.S. colleges and universities. Hourly wage employees, working as few as 30 hours a week, will be eligible for the program after 90 days of employment.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!