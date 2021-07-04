Amazon CEO Bezos endorses higher corporate tax rates

Retail News

Reuters

Amazon.com is often singled out for getting around having to pay federal corporate taxes, but its founder and current CEO Jeff Bezos appears to have come out in support of higher taxes, including a potential minimum level on corporations. “We support the Biden Administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure,” Bezos said in a blog post. “We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides — both on the specifics of what’s included as well as how it gets paid for (we’re supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate).”