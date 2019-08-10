Amazon, Apple, Starbucks oppose DACA changes, file legal briefs with SCOTUS

Retail News

Fast Company

Amazon.com, Apple, Google, Starbucks and others have filed briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court opposing an executive order by President Trump that wiped out protections for children and young adults previously covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program created by Barack Obama in 2012. The companies argued that President Trump’s order would damage the U.S. economy in addition to negatively affecting those covered by DACA.