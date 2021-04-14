Amazon and Target push back on voting restrictions, Walmart passes

Retail News

The New York Times

The list of companies that have signed onto a statement opposing laws that would, many argue, restrict the access of American citizens to the ballot box has grown into the hundreds and includes Amazon.com and Target. “For American democracy to work for any of us, we must ensure the right to vote for all of us,” the statement reads. Walmart was not among those signing the statement. CEO Doug McMillon, in an internal memo to employees, wrote that the company is “not in the business of partisan politics,” while adding, “we do want to be clear that we believe broad participation and trust in the election process are vital to its integrity.”