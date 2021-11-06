Amazon and National Safety Council team up to reduce workplace injuries

Retail News
Amazon and National Safety Council team up to reduce workplace injuriesUSA Today 06/11/2021
Amazon.com is working with the National Safety Council on a campaign designed to cut down on the number of musculoskeletal injuries that occur in American workplaces. The partnership will provide grants to fund research on the topic and will create an advisory council that brings together corporations, researchers and safety experts.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!