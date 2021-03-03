Amazon accused of ‘systemic pattern of insurmountable discrimination’ in suit brought by AWS manager

Retail News
Amazon accused of ‘systemic pattern of insurmountable discrimination’ in suit brought by AWS managerReuters 03/02/2021
Amazon.com hires Black people for lower positions at its corporate offices and promotes them more slowly than their white counterparts at the company, according to a lawsuit filed by Charlotte Newman, a business development head at Amazon Web Services. The company has said it is investigating the allegations in the suit and that it will not tolerate discrimination. “These allegations do not reflect those efforts or our values,” according to a company statement.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!