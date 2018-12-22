Altria takes 35 percent stake in Juul

Retail News

CNBC

Juul has built its reputation on the premise that its e-cigarettes are a benefit to cigarette smokers as a means of breaking the habit. The company reportedly resisted away courtship inquiries in the past from Marlboro-maker Altria saying being owned by the tobacco giant would conflict with its core principles. But with a $12.8 billion input of capital from Altria and the opportunity to get in on the manufacturer’s prized shelf space in c-stores, Juul management has obviously warmed to the idea.