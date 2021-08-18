Retail News

Allbirds rolling out eco-friendly clothing to pair with wool sneakers

The Wall Street Journal 08/17/2021

Allbirds, famous for its wool and sneakers, is rolling out a new line of athletic wear, also using wool and yarn made from eucalyptus trees. Allbirds co-CEO Joey Zwillinger said that the new line, which was in development for two years, offers both performance and eco-friendliness. “We think we can exceed the performance expectations of what’s out there,” he said.

