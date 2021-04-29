Allbirds mulls going public

Retail News
Allbirds mulls going publicThe New York Times 04/28/2021
Allbirds, the direct-to-consumer sneaker brand, is considering filing for an initial public offering as investor interest is high. The company, which features shoes made from merino wool, is a favorite among environmentally conscious consumers. Allbirds’ sneakers require 60 percent less energy to make than synthetic rivals. The company was last valued at around $1.7 billion.

